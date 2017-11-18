BI lauds task group for arresting Columbian drug mule

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) commended law enforcers responsible for arresting a Colombian drug mule who attempted to smuggle into the country more than P8-million worth of cocaine that he swallowed before boarding his flight to Manila on Tuesday. BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the arrest of Alberto Quijano Pedraza, 67 would not have been possible without the participation of members of the Drug Interdiction Task Group (DITG) at the Ninoy Aquino Interntional Airport (NAIA). The task group was formed last year and is composed of the PDEA, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, National Bureau of Investigation, PNP Aviation Security Group, NAIA Airport Police, and the DoTR’s Office of Transportation Security. Morente said the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tipped the BI about Pedraza’s arrival via Emirates Airlines flight EK332 from Dubai on Sunday afternoon. “When he arrived at past 4 p.m. and presented himself at the immigration counter BI operatives immediately informed other members of the task group that the subject has been positively identified and tagged,” Morente said. Pedraza was later brought to the Pasay General Hospital where x-ray results revealed that he had ingested 79 pellets, each containing 15 grams of cocaine, in his intestines which he later on excreted. The 1.185 kilograms of cocaine is now with the PDEA to be used as evidence against Pedraza.