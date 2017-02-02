BI nabs 2 Koreans for swindling

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) agents arrested two Koreans wanted by authorities in their country for swindling during separate operations in Metro Manila recently. The bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit chief, lawyer Jak Licas, said first to fall was Jung Jaeyul, 38, at his rented unit in Lanika Building, Ohana Residences,Las Piñas City; and Son Young Jo, 59, arrested at Buma Building along Metropolitan Ave., San Antonio Village, Makati City. Both Jung and Sol are subjects of outstanding arrest warrants issued by Korean courts for fraud cases before they fled to Manila. They became undocumented aliens for failure to renew their expired Korean passports. Both are now detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa pending their deportation.