BI nabs 4 Korean fugitives

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) agents have arrested four South Koreans wanted by authorities in Seoul for engaging in internet fraud operations that victimized many of their compatriots. BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the Koreans – Ryu Sunggon, 43; Park Kyeol, 29; Kim Myung Ryun, 27, and Song Jungrak, 26 were arrested in their workplaces at BF Homes in Parañaque. Morente said the Koreans have been issued arrest warrants by a court in Korea where they face fraud and voice phishing cases. Voice phishing refers to the criminal practice of using social engineering over the telephone system to gain access to one’s private personal and financial information for financial reward. It was learned that the four were among seven alleged syndicate masterminds whose arrest was sought by the South Korean embassy in Manila. Ma. Antonette Mangrobang, BI spokesman, said the three Korean suspects who are at large are subjects of a continuing manhunt by BI operatives. She added that those arrested will be sent back to Korea as soon as the order for their summary deportation is issued.