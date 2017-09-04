BI nabs foreign fugitive, pedophile

Share Email Shares 0

OPERATIVES of the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Search and Fugitive Unit (FSU) arrested a fugitive American murder suspect and a British pedophile in separate operations in Leyte. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente identified them as Tipton Shea McMahon, 30, wanted by federal authorities in Texas for murdering his stepfather seven years ago; and Robert Evans, 63, a convicted child offender. Evans was arrested in Mahaplag, Leyte while McMahon was arrested in Barangay Balinsasayaw, Abuyog town. Both are now detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending their deportation. The BI chief disclosed that Evans was previously issued a permanent visa because of his marriage to a Filipina. UK authorities sought Evans’ arrest after seeing in his and his wife’s Facebook accounts showing him having child contacts, including female children sitting on his lap. “He violated an order from the UK court prohibiting him from having contact with minors,” the BI official added.