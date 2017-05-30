BI recaptures 2 Korean fugitives

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) recaptured, over the weekend in Tarlac City, two Korean fugitives who escaped about three months ago from the tightly guarded BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the fugitives as Park Wangyeol and Jung Jaeyul. They escaped at dawn on March 6 by opening the ceiling and rooftop of their detention cell and scaling the fence of the jail facility. BI intelligence officer Jude Hinolan reported that the aliens were armed when arrested at an apartment in Macabulos Street, Barangay San Pablo in Tarlac. Recovered from them were a caliber 38 revolver, bullets, fake identification cards and several credit cards in the names of other Koreans. Morente said Park is the subject of an Interpol red notice for his alleged involvement in the murder of three Koreans in Pampanga last year. The two will be deported to South Korea to face charges.