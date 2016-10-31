BI reshuffles 400 personnel

MORE than 400 personnel of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were reshuffled following the implementation of the bureau’s service efficiency strengthening measures.

In a directive issued over the weekend, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said all the affected airport officers will move to their new posts on Nov.1.

“We have already addressed basic weaknesses or chokepoints in the essential services of the Bureau of Immigration. We are now embarking on a service efficiency program, especially in the light of the coming holiday season,” Morente explained.

He said immigration officers at the NAIA will be rotated every three to four months or as the need arises.

“This rotation policy intends to provide new challenges to our personnel as well as prevent fraternization among airport personnel which has been pinpointed as a major source of corruption not only in our bureau but in other government agencies as well,” Morente said.

Aside from immigration officers, intelligence agents assigned at the NAIA will also be reshuffled.

Meanwhile, Morente disclosed that a new batch of 40 newly-hired immigration officers will be reporting to the NAIA this week to augment the BI personnel manning the immigration arrival and departure counters at the premiere port.

The fresh recruits have just completed their two-month training on immigration laws, rules and procedures at the Philippine Immigration Academy in Clark Field, Pampanga.

Three weeks ago, Morente also reassigned to the NAIA some 30 immigration officers who were recalled from their posts at the BI main office and other field offices.

According to the BI chief, the number of BI personnel at the NAIA was beefed up in anticipation of the influx and exodus of international passengers during the Christmas season.

“We have already issued strict orders prohibiting our immigration officers at the NAIA from going on leave during the holiday season in order to reduce, if not eliminate, the queues of passengers in our counters during this period,” Morente said.