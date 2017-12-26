Biado ascends to No.2 in world rankings

World champion Carlo Biado moved up to No. 2 in the final World Pool-Billiard Association rankings for 2017.

From No. 7, Biado improved five notches higher with a total of 25,250 points.

He earned an additional 9,900 points when he dominated the 2017 World 9-Ball Championship held in Doha, Qatar recently.

Roland Garcia also entered the Top 10 at No. 6 with 20,252 points.

Garcia got 8,250 points for his runner-up finish in the World 9-Ball – his highest placing in a major tournament in his entire career.

Taiwanese Chang Jung Lin is still No.1 with 30,837 points while another Taiwanese Ko Pin-Yi dropped to No. 3 with 23,237 points.

Also in the Top 10 were No. 4 Jayson Shaw of Scotland (22,946), No. 5 2016 World 9-Ball titlist Albin Ouschan of Austria (20,390), No. 7 Ko Ping Chung of Taiwan (18,185), No. 8 Cheng Yu Hsuan of Taiwan (17,742), No. 9 Klenti Kaci of Albania (17,737) and No. 10 Thorsten Hohmann of Germany (17,687).

Jeffrey De Luna is No. 11 with 17,612 points while All-Japan champion Johann Chua stayed at No. 18 with 11,760 points.

Former World 9-Ball titlist Alex Pagulayan is the biggest loser who fell from No. 14 place to No. 36 spot with 8,300 points.

The other Filipino cue masters in the list are No. 21 Warren Kiamco (11,115), No. 24 Jeffrey Ignacio (10,900), No. 51 Lee Vann Corteza (6,235), No. 53 Dennis Orcollo (5,930), No. 73 Zoren James Aranas (3,785), No. 78 Edwin Gamas (3,510), No. 79 Jundel Mazon (3,510), No. 81 Raymund Faraon (3,425) and No. 99 Oliver Medenilla (2,535).