Biado bags gold in World Games

Philippines’ Carlo Biado won the gold in men’s pool finals, beating Great Britain Jayson Shaw, 11-7 in the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland.

Biado’s sterling performance gave the Philippines its first ever gold in the World Games, a world competition of non-olympic games held every four years, according to Robert Manaquil, secretary general of the local billiard-snooker association.

Dennis Orcollo gave the Philippines its lone medal in the world games by winning the bronze in the 9-ball pool in 2013 in Cali, Colombia.

Earlier in the day, Biado, demonstrated mental toughness and steady form, defeated Oi Naoyuki of Japn, in a masterful, 11-7, in the first semifinal match to face Jayson, who won over Taiwan’s Ko Pin Yi in other semis, 11-4, in the finals of the 9-ball tussle.

Unfortunately, Chezka Centeno lost her play off for bronze to China’s Han Yu, 9-3 in the women’s pool. Centeno was defeated in the semifinals by Chen Siming of China, 6-9.

Biado and Centeno are part of the eight players from Asia – composed of four men players from Taipei, China and Japan and four women from Taipei, Korea and Japan qualified to compete in the world games based on their world rankings.

The two Filipino cue artists will spearhead the 11-man billiard sports in the 29th Southeast Asian games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next month.

Centeno will defend their titles in the 9-ball pool.

PNA