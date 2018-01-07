Biado begins 8-Ball Masters main draw campaign

World champion Carlo Biado takes on Wu Zhengyu of China as he opens his campaign in the 2018 World Chinese 8-Ball Masters main draw being held at the Olympic Stadium in Qinhuangdao City, China.

The reigning World 9-Ball Championship titlist is the lone Filipino in the main event of the tourney following the withdrawal of veteran cue master Alex Pagulayan and the failed attempt of World 9-Ball runner-up Roland Garcia and Eric Enriquez Bayhon in the qualifying round.

Garcia scored four straight victories in the losers’ bracket including wins over Yana Shut of Belarus via a 13-5 decision and Andreja Klasovic of Serbia, 13-5.

He also ousted Carlos Garcia of Spain and Ryan Fleming of Great Britain.

But Garcia suffered a 7-13 loss to World Pool Series Grand Finale champion Klenti Kaci of Albania, 7-13, in their do-or-die match.

On the other hand, Bayhon suffered two consecutive defeats against Jin Zhonghe of France (6-13) and Chan Ken Kweng of Singapore (1-13) to bow out of contention.

Pagulayan opted to withdraw one week before the tournament for unspecified reason.

The Biado-Wu match was scheduled on Sunday night.

Defending champion Gareth Potts of Great Britain started his title-retention bid with a thrilling 13-12 win over Bu La Jiang of China.

American Shane Van Boening, Chinese Zhang Kunpeng, Mongolian Delgerhuu Ahtuya and South African Richard Halliday were the other opening day winners.

Van Boeining beat Toh Lian Han of Singapore (13-11), Zhang blasted Ricardo Freitas of France (13-1), Ahtuya trounced Mauro Valdez of Argentina (13-2) and Halliday whipped Andrew Vorblewski of Canada (13-0).

The tournament offers a $151,000 cash prize to the champion, $45,250 to the runner-up, $15,100 to the third placer and $7,550 to the fourth placer.

EMIL C. NOGUERA