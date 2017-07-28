Biado, Centeno advance in 2017 World Games

Veteran cue masters Carlo Biado and Chezka Centeno toppled their respective rivals to advance to the singles 9-ball pool quarterfinals of the prestigious 2017 World Games billiards and snooker event being held at the Centennial Hall Wroclaw Congress Center in Wroclaw, Poland.

Biado, a gold medalist in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games, stamped his class over Joshua Filler of Germany, 11-5, in the opening round of the men’s division while Centeno, the 2016 Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship titlist, blasted Molrudee Kasemchaiyanan of Australia, 9-2, in her first assignment.

Biado arranged a quarterfinals meeting with Poland’s Mieszko Fortunski who stunned former world champion Wu Jiaqing of China via a close 11-10 decision in the tournament participated in by more than 100 countries.

Besides Biado and Fortunski, the other quarterfinalists are current World 9-Ball champion Albin Ouschan of Austria, Oi Naoyuki of Japan, Jayson Shaw of Great Britain, Matt Edwards of Australia, David Alcaide of Spain and Ko Pin Yi of Taiwan.

For her part, Centeno will be battling Chou Chieh Yu of Taiwan, a 9-1 winner over Ina Kaplan-Jentschura of Germany.

Also making it to the Last 8 are Han Yu of China, Oliwia Czuprynska of Poland, Chihiro Kawahara of Japan, Kim Ga Young of South Korea, Kristina Tkach of Russia and Chen Siming of China.

In archery, former Asian champion Amaya Paz-Cojuangco shoots for a spot in the knockout stage when he competes in the qualifying round of women’s compound event to be held at the AWF Witelona.

The Top 32 players in the qualifying round will move on to the main draw.

The other world class players in the field are Linda Ochoa-Anderson and Stephanie Salinas of Mexico, Song Yun Soo ngof South Korea, Louise Redman and Sherry Gale of Australia, Marla Cintron of Puerto Rico, Maria Vinogradova and Aleksandraw Savenkova of Russia, Christie Colin and Cassidy Cox of the US, and Chen Yi-Hsuan of Taiwan.

In muaythai at the Orbita Hall, 2016 Asian Beach Games bronze medalist Philip Delarmino opens his bid against Almaz Sarsembekov of Kazakhstan in the men’s 57kg. division.

Delarmino needs just one win to advance to the semifinals against the winner between Mateusz Kucharski of Poland and Wiwat Khamtha of Thailand.