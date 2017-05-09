Biado, Chua all set for World Cup of Pool action

Veteran Filipino cue masters Carlo Biado and Johann Chua will begin their campaign against Waleed Majid and Bashar Hussain of Qatar when the prestigious 2017 World Cup of Pool kicks off on June 13 at the York Hall in London, England.

Matchroom Pool, the organizing committee of the world meet, has already released the draw on Tuesday with the Philippines landing in the lower bracket along with Sweden, Austria, Malaysia, Russia and Indonesia.

Also in the group are England-B, New Zealand, Scotland, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, China, Portugal, Germany and South Africa.

Playing in the upper bracket are Taiwan, Kuwait, Poland, Greece, Japan, Thailand, Canada, Australia, US, Singapore, Spain, Romania, Finland, Norway, England A and India.

The World Cup of Pool is a single-elimination tournament that offers a $250,000 cash prize.

It is a nine-ball event sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association with the champions taking home $60,000 and the runners-up pocketing $30,000.

The semifinalists will earn $15,000 each pair while the quarterfinalists get $9,000.

Losers in the early round stand to receive $4,500 (second round) and $3,625 (first round).

Defending champions Ko Pin Yi and Chang Yu Lung of Taiwan battle Bader Al Alawi and Mohammad Saleh Al Kashawi of Kuwain in the opening round while 2011 champions Ralf Souquet and Thorsten Hohmann of Germany take on David Anderson and Francois Ellis of South Africa.

Mika Immonen, the 2012 champion, and Petri Makkonen of Finland tackle Matts B Schjetne and Tom Bjerke of Norway while 2014 winner Darren Appleton and new partner Mark Gray of England A will face Raj Hundal and Amar Kang of India.

The Philippines has three titles in the tournament.

Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante won the tournament in 2006 in Wales and in 2009 in Manila before Dennis Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza claimed the country’s last crown in the 2013 edition in London.