Biado, De Luna to represent PH in World Cup of Pool

World No. 1 Carlo Biado and veteran international campaigner Jeffrey De Luna were selected to represent the Philippines in the prestigious 2018 World Cup of Pool slated on May 15 to 20 at the Luwan Arena in Shanghai, China.

The duo will be up against 31 other pairs from more than 30 countries in the 9-ball event.

Biado, the reigning World 9-Ball champion, and De Luna are aiming to win the country’s fourth title in the tournament.

The last time the Philippines won the crown was in 2013 in London, England when Dennis Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza defeated Niels Feijen and Nick Van den Berg of the Netherlands in the finals via a 10-8 decision.

Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante copped ruled the inaugural edition of the tilt in 2006 in Newport, Wales then dominated the 2009 edition held in Manila for their second title together.

This year, a total of $250,000 cash prize is at stake with the champion pair getting $60,000 and the runners-up taking home $30,000 consolation purse.

The semifinalists will receive $15,000 and the quarterfinalists $9,000.

So far, the organizers have already named nine teams including reigning champions Albin Ouschan and Mario He of Austria, former world champion Ralf Souquet and Joshua Filler of Germany, 2012 World Cup of Pool winners Mika Immonen and Petri Makkonen of Finland, Shane Van Beoning and Skyler Woodward of the United States, David Alcaide and Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain, Chang Jung-Lin and Cheng Yu-Hsuan of Taiwan, Imran Majid and Mark Gray of Great Britain, and Naoyuki Oi and Toru Koribayashi of Japan.

As host country, China is allowed to field in two teams with two-time champions Fu Jianbo and Li Hewen heading the list of the candidates.

Fu and Li dominated the event in 2007 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and in 2010 in Manila.