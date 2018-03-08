Biado emerges as world No. 1

Reigning World 9-Ball champion Carlo Biado is now the No. 1 player in the world based on the latest rankings released by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Biado garnered a total 22,525 points highlighted by the 9,900 he earned after winning the World 9-Ball Championship crown in December in Doha, Qatar.

The Filipino cue master also got 4,325 points in the 2017 China Open, 3,050 points in the Guri International Championship, 1,950 points in the US Open, 1,200 points in the World Pool Series (second leg), 1,200 points in the All-Japan Championship, 400 points in the World Pool Series (first leg), and 200 points in the World Pool Series (finale).

Roland Garcia was the only other Filipino in the Top 10 at No. 10 with 13,912 points.

He finished second to Biado in the World 9-Ball, earning him 8,250 points.

Jeffrey De Luna was 12th with 13,587 points, Johann Chua took the 13th spot with 13,349 points, and Jeffrey Ignacio grabbed the 20th position with 10,375 points.

The other Filipinos in the list are Warren Kiamco 35th (6,175), Lee Vann Corteza 55th (4,300), Jundel Mazon 61st (3,900), Dennis Orcollo 76th (2,850) and Francisco Felicilda 81st (2,475).

In the women’s division, two-time world champion Rubilen Amit took the fourth place with 12,336 points (4,900 in the Guri International, 3,276 in the China Open, 2,400 in the World 9-Ball Championship, and 1,360 in the Amway eSpring International Championship).

Back-to-back Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Chezka Centeno stayed at seventh with 10,880 (4,180 in the China Open, 3,100 in the World 9-Ball Championship, and 1,800 each in the Guri International and Amway eSpring International Championship).