Biado exits World Chinese 8-Ball

World champion Carlo Biado suffered two consecutive losses to bow out of contention in the 2018 World Chinese 8-Ball Masters being held at the Olympic Stadium in Qinhuangdao City, China.

The reigning World 9-Ball Championship titlist lost to Chinese Wu Zhengyu via a 4-13 decision in his first match then absorbed another 8-13 hearth-breaking loss to South African Jason Theron in the losers’ bracket.

Biado was the third Filipino casualty in the tournament after World 9-Ball runner-up Roland Garcia and Eric Enriquez Bayhon failed to secure spots in the qualifying round last week.

The Filipino cue masters will be competing next in the 2018 Derby City Classic to be held from January 19 to 27 at the Horseshoe Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, Indiana, USA.

Former world champion Dennis Orcollo will be defending his crowns in the Derby City Classic 9-Ball Division and Derby City Classic Master of the Table.

Joining Orcollo in the nine-day tournament are 2004 World 9-Ball Championship winner Alex Pagulayan, Roberto Gomez, Lee Vann Corteza and former World 9-Ball and World 8-Ball titlist Ronnie Alcano.

There are four events in the Derby City Classic namely the centerpiece 9-Ball, One-Pocket Challenge, 9-Ball Banks Division and the Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge.

The players with the most number of points after the four events will be declared as the Master of the Table.

Legendary cue master Francisco “Django” Bustamante is the reigning champion in the Derby City Classic 9-Ball Banks.

Also expected to participate in the Derby City Classic are Warren Kiamco, Jeffrey De Luna and 2017 All-Japan Championship winner Johann Chua.

The 9-Ball Banks Division will start January 19 to be followed by the One-Pocket on January 21, the Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge on January 22 and the main event 9-Ball on January 24.