Biado, Pagulayan remain unscathed

World Games gold medalist Carlo Biado and former world champion Alex Pagulayan remained undefeated to advance to the fifth round of the 42nd Annual US Open 9-Ball Championship being held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia in US.

Biado stamped his class over Radoslaw Babica of Poland via an 11-3 decision while Pagulayan, the 2005 US Open 9-Ball champion, bested compatriot Warren Kiamco, 11-9, in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

In the fifth round, Biado will be up against American Billy Thorpe, who defeated Filipino Zoren James Aranas (11-7) while Pagulayan takes on Japanese Naoyuki Oi, an 11-10 winner over Chinese Dang Jin Hu.

Kiamco and Aranas were relegated to the losers’ bracket along with 2006 World 9-Ball champion and 2007 World 8-Ball titlist Ronnie Alcano, and Jeffrey De Luna, who also lost their respective fourth-round matches.

Alcano suffered a 7-11 decision to Albanian Klenti Kaci while De Luna also absorbed a 7-11 loss to Taiwanese Ko Ping Chung in the event that has a total prize fund of $200,000 with $40,000 going to the champion.

Meanwhile, Johann Chua and Lee Vann Corteza stayed in hunt after scoring victories in the losers’ bracket.

Chua blasted Khaled Al Otaibi of Saudi Arabia (11-6) while Corteza survived Sayeem Hossain of Bangladesh (11-10).

Chua will be facing American Frankie Hernandez, Corteza will battle Taiwanese Hsu Kai-Lun while two-time world champion Dennis Orcollo takes on Benjie Buckley of Great Britain Kiamco, Aranas, Alcano and De Luna are still awaiting their respective opponents in the one-loss side.

The tournament employs a double-elimination format.