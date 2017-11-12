Bianca King knows she made the right move

In her almost 13 years in show business, Bianca King has learned the true meaning of ups and down. With most of her career spent at GMA Network where she starred in over a dozen soaps, she had a two-year stint in TV5, which wasn’t too memorable radar-wise, finally transferring to ABS-CBN in 2016.

Immediately, the dramatic actress was cast in the afternoon series “Pusong Ligaw” as lead antagonist Mara, and the show has turned out to be her longest television project ever.

“Actually, from the story conference in October 2016, a whole year had passed since I joined ABS-CBN. And then with Pusong Ligaw starting in April, this has definitely been my longest soap so far. And hindi ko naramdaman na dumaan yung panahon because I’m really enjoying myself,” King happily said, clearly grateful she made the right move to her present network.

“I’ve been a Kapamilya for a year, but it only feels like I’ve only been here a month, meaning to say all my experiences still feel fresh. I feel at home as well because of all the lovely people I work with,” the 32-year-old actress continued.

The hit afternoon series begins its second chapter today and King is very excited over the exciting turn of events in the gripping and sexy love story that also stars Beauty Gonzalez, Joem Bascon, Raymond Bagatsing, Diego Loyzaga, Sofia Andres and Enzo Pineda.

“Expect a lot more intense scenes,” promised King as she invites the public to watch Pusong Ligaw weekdays after “It’s Showtime”.