Bible soon available in conversational Filipino

A new translation of the Bible in conversational Filipino, aimed at young readers, will soon be off the press.

The Philippine Bible Society (PBS) is working on the “Pinoy Version” of the New Testament, using the contemporary Filipino language, as an alternative version to the various Filipino versions of the bible.

“To capture the way the contemporary Filipino speaks, especially among the youth, this Pinoy Version is made available as an alternative version,” PBS translation consultant Anicia del Corro was quoted as saying in a statement. “There is a new variety of the Filipino language that is emerging, and is used by the young urbanite, usually educated, and very much a user of the internet. But this language is easy to use, simple, and nevertheless communicative.”

The method of translation is dynamic equivalence, which emphasizes meaning rather than word-for-word correspondence.

Since the Pinoy Version project was launched in 2008, two books of the New Testament have come out: the Gospel of Mark and Paul’s Letter to the Galatians.

In Galatians, Paul wrote to one of the early Christian communities, admonishing them for reverting to Jewish traditions such as circumcision which, according to his teachings, no longer apply to Gentile Christians.

Verses 6 to 10 read: “Sobrang nashock ako sa inyo. Ang dali nyo namang tinalikuran ang Diyos. Imagine, sobrang bait nya at pinadala nya si Christ sa atin. Ang Diyos mismo ang pumili sa inyo, tapos ngayon, inentertain nyo ang ibang gospel?! Sa totoo lang, wala naman talagang ibang gospel, yung mabuting balita tungkol kay Christ. Pero may ibang tao dyan na binabago yun at ginugulo kayo.”

“Parusahan sana ng Diyos kung sino man silang magpreach ng gospel na iba sa prineach na namin sa inyo. Wala akong pakialam kung kasamahan namin yun o angel galing sa langit. Sinabi ko na dati sa inyo at uulitin ko ngayon: Parusahan sana ng Diyos kung sino man ang magpreach ng ibang gospel. Sino ba ang piniplease ko, ang tao ba o ang Diyos? Syempre ang Diyos! Kung tao nga, di ako deserving maging servant ni Christ.”

‘Serious work’

Translator Hazel Crisaldo said the Pinoy Version was intended for younger Filipino Christians.

“We had our audience in mind as we did the translation—their level of understanding, range of experiences, and specific words they use in conversations,” she was quoted as saying in PBS’ statement. “We considered everything to get the meaning of the verses: exegesis, grammar, and others. It’s really a technical job. We did our work seriously.”

Translator Jasmin Crismo said young Filipino Christians should be able to relate to the Pinoy Version of the New Testament.

“I’m excited to be able to hand someone a Bible and say, ‘You can relate to this.’ You don’t have to be alienated or lost in difficult words or phrases anymore,” she said in the PBS statement.

What pastors say

For Pastor Joseph Bonifacio, executive director of Every Nation Campus Philippines, he said he would welcome any translation of the bible in the Filipino language.

“I’d always welcome more translations in the vernacular,” he told The Manila Times .

“I have yet to see, but it seems like it would make the bible more heartfelt to both the person sharing and the one hearing the Gospel,” he said.

Another pastor, Eduardo Alanzalon said the translation would help young Filipino Christians in their school subjects since it would help them understand the scriptures more.

“When it agrees with the King James Version, regarding the substitutionary sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ, the blood atonement, and the deity of the Lord Jesus Christ, these three are important doctrines,” he told The Manila Times on Friday. “And when they agree with it, I think this would be a big help for them spiritually.”

Alanzalon pointed out that there are bible versions where the deity of Christ is no longer mentioned.

“I have actually read several Tagalog versions of the Bible,” Alanzalon said. “I commend some of them, but as I analyzed, some of them seemingly did not include the precious doctrines and beliefs that we embraced since we got saved.”

Taglish

Rev. Crisanto Bacani is concerned over the use of “Taglish” rather than the formal Filipino language, and called for further studies.

“We must be true to our teaching of who Jesus is and who God is,” he said. “You need to do more study, especially on the language that you would use, and double-check the meaning of each word.”

Pastor John Paul Herrera, who ministers to the youth in Sampaloc, Manila, also wants further study on the message of the text, as he thought the new translation’s wording could be “too contemporary.”

“I have yet to scrutinize it, because at one glance, I cannot make a judgement in a snap,” Herrera told The Manila Times . “You have to make a careful study and I have to ask questions. I want students to have a better understanding of the Word of God.”

Herrera said future translations should be aligned with the original manuscripts of the bible.

“The translation has to be aligned with Greek and the Hebrew and that’s why I need further study on this,” he said.

In a text message to The Manila Times, the PBS said there was no release date yet for the full Pinoy Version of the New Testament.

The bible so far has 10 official Filipino language translations. The most common are Ang Salita ng Dios, Ang Biblia, and Magandang Balita Biblia.