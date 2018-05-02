Bicol rallyists brave rains on Labor Day

LEGAZPI CITY: Thousands of rallyists went out into the streets across the Bicol Region on Labor Day and denounced President Rodrigo Duterte’s failure to stop contractualization or the “endo” practice and for allowing China to encroach on the West Philippine Sea.

This was the first time in many years in Bicol that a big number of protesters from the elderly, women and children took to the streets again in spite of the heavy rains to call for the President’s resignation.

Dan Balucio, head of popular struggle committee of Bayan Bicol, said 15,000 to 20,000 protesters joined the simultaneous protest actions across the region.

Arvin Reola, head of the May 1 committee, said Duterte failed to deliver his campaign promises and instead fueled human rights violation following extra judicial killings and leading dictatorial way just like former president Ferdinand Marcos.

Reola also contested the passage of Train law that he said triggered ballooning prices of goods and commodities in the country which is beyond the purchasing power of Filipinos specifically impoverished families.

Balucio also denounced Duterte’s leadership for being subservient with China despite of clear violation on the country’s sovereignty.

The massive protest was done simultaneously in the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes.

In Pamplona, Camarines Sur, six jeepneys with protesters were held by policemen but were able to join to protest march according to Bayan Bicol.

Similarly, two other jeepneys with delegates for the protest were stopped in Calabanga town proper in Camarines Sur.