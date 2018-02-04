Bicol top policeman serenades evacuees

LIGAO CITY, Albay: With his electric guitar, Chief Supt. Antonio Gardiola Jr., Bicol’s top policeman, serenaded evacuees housed temporarily at the Ligao Central Elementary School in this city over the weekend to ease their worries.

The evacuees came from villages within the eight-kilometer danger zone from Mayon Volcano, whose activity was reported on Saturday to be weakening.

Gardiola has been roaming other evacuation camps for over a week along with his team–a Philippine National Police band and a PNP dance troupe — to entertain the evacuees.

“We will provide entertainment to the Mayon evacuees as part of our psycho-social care and intervention to make them feel better, to ease their fear and anxieties at the evacuation centers,” he said.

“Moving from their comfort zone to congested camps as their temporary shelters is not easy. So, we are doing this program to at least make them happy, particularly the children,” according to Gardiola.

During their visit to the elementary school, he and his team distributed relief goods to the evacuees from Sitio Buga, Nabunton village, including candies and facemasks to the children.

Gardiola said they will provide entertainment for as long as there are evacuees fleeing explosions of the volcano.

Nelia Buema, 74, an evacuee housed at the Ligao Central Elementary School, said she is happy and amazed by the performance of the PNP personnel that helped ease their stay at the evacuation center.

“I thought they were just policemen. I’m surprised because they sing well and dance gracefully,” Buema added.

After they introduced the psychosocial intervention last week here, Gadiola said, city mayors of Legazpi, Ligao and Tabaco and town mayors of Daraga, Malilipot, Bacacay, Camalig, Guinobatan and Santo Domingo have been requesting them to perform for other evacuees in their respective areas.

His team’s other tasks apart from bringing threatened villagers to the evacuation centers is patrolling the danger zone and prevent residents from venturing back to restricted areas.

The PNP Bicol, Gardiola said, also deployed 292 personnel to the evacuation centers and 900 trainees of the Regional Training Center are ready for deployment at any time.