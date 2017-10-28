Bid2Bike to spice up SunPiology Duo

Fans get the chance to ride with their chosen celebrities as the SunPiology Duo, a fun run/cycling fund-raiser founded by actor Piolo Pascual, holds a Bid2Bike race on November 18 at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Advertisements

The Bid2Bike, one of the categories in the Sun Life Cycle PH of the SunPiology Duo, will give participants the chance to pedal alongside three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwen and Star Magic artists, led by Pascual, Gerald Anderson, Matteo Guidicelli, Kisses Delavin, Marco Gallo, Gretchen Ho and Iñigo Pascual, among others.

For details and mechanics of the Bid2Bike, visit www.sunpiology.com/bid2bike/.

Bidding starts at P500 until all slots are filled. A maximum bid of P4,000 can also be made for a sure slot in the event backed by title sponsor Sun Life. Winning bidders will get to bike out with their chosen stars in 20km or 40 km races and have their jerseys signed and photo taken.

Proceeds from the bidding will help send underprivileged kids to school under Pascual’s Hebreo Foundation.

Celebrities joining the 20km bike are Delavin, Gallo, Ho and Iñigo Pascual while McEwen, Piolo Pascual, Anderson and Guidicelli will be racing in the 40km side of the event supported by BGC, DOT, Powerade, Rudy Project, F2P, 2GO, Ford, Trek, Cetaphil, Sanicare, Alaska, Alcoplus, Cignal and the Philippine Star.

Meanwhile, the Sun Life Resolution Run will be held on Jan. 20, 2018 at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Bikers of all ages and skill levels now get a chance to strut their wares in the Sun Life Cycle PH with

Around 1,500 beginners and enthusiasts aged two to 65 years old are expected to join the Sun Life Cycle PH held in partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc.

Other categories are the Tricycle Ride (for 2-5 year-olds), Kids’ Ride (for 6-15 years-old), 20km (for 10 years old-and-above) and 40km (for 14-and-above). All participants will receive a finishers medal.

Riders in the 20-km and 40-km divisions will tackle the route that starts at Bonifacio Global City to Kalayaan Flyover toward Roxas Boulevard then back again to BGC, with the latter going through the course in two loops.

Meanwhile, the running event, now on its ninth year and organized by RunRio, features five categories, the 500-m run for kids, 500-m walk for adults, 3K, 5K and 10K.