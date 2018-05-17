Bidding opened for New Clark City utilities

THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) started on Wednesday its search for a joint venture partner to design, finance, build, operate, and maintain power and water distribution projects in New Clark City in Pampnga province.

In a statement, the BCDA said invitations to bid were published in major newspapers on May 16, and those interested may buy eligibility documents and information memorandum on the two projects at the agency’s corporate office for a non-refundable fee of P500,000 each.

“A pre-eligibility conference for both utilities will be held on May 29 at the BCDA office in Bonifacio Global City” in Taguig City, the BCDA said.

The conference “for electric power distribution is scheduled at 10 a.m.” and the one for “water and wastewater infrastructure will be held at 2 p.m.,” it added.

The BCDA targets to award both projects by September.

The 9,450-hectare New Clark City is envisioned to be the country’s first smart, disaster-resilient, and sustainable city.

The first phase, covering 60 hectares, will feature the National Government Administrative Center. It will house back-up government offices and a world-class sports complex that is being constructed for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

New Clark City will also feature residential, commercial, agro-industrial, and information-technology structures, as well as educational institutions.