Bidding to import 250,000MT of rice fails

THE National Food Authority (NFA) on Friday declared a failed bidding for the rights to import 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice meant to augment the supply of government-subsidized grains, after Thailand and Vietnam did not comply with the reference price.

This prompted the state-run grains agency to schedule another bidding next week, giving the two countries ample time to resubmit price offers.

On Friday, the NFA rejected twice the bid offers from Vietnam and Thailand as these were higher than the reference price of $483.63 per metric ton for 15 percent brokens and $474.18 per metric ton 25 percent brokens.

Thailand did not make an offer for 15-percent brokens. Its offer of $530 per MT for 25-percent brokens was above the reference price.

Vietnam’s offer of 15 percent brokens at $540 per metric ton and 25 percent brokens at $532 exceeded the reference prices.

In a news conference, Judy Carol Dansal, NFA deputy administrator and chairwoman of the Special Bids and Awards Committee that conducted the bidding, said the NFA would have to rely on local traders’ commitment to continue supplying retail outlets with cheaper rice after the failed bidding.

“We are not [in desperation mode]… consumers are happy with the P39 per kilo rice supplied by traders, who have committed to supply rice until the arrival of our buffer stocks,” Dansal said.

The NFA has allotted a P6.1-billion budget for the purchase of rice stocks.

The importation will undergo government-to-government procurement, which is the fastest way to import rice, according to NFA.

Of the total volume to be imported by NFA, about 75,000 MT will be discharged in the port of Manila; 25,000 MT each in Subic and Cebu; 20,000 MT in Tabaco; 19,000 MT in Batangas; 16,000 MT in Cagayan de Oro City; 15,000 MT in Davao City; 14,000 MT at Poro Point in La Union; 12,000 MT in Tacloban; 10,000 MT in General Santos City; 6,000 MT in Cagayan de Oro; 5,000 MT in Surigao City; and 4,000 MT each in Iloilo and Bacolod.

The initial shipments are expected to arrive in the country by the end of May through the ports of Cebu, Davao, and Manila.

Duterte tells traders: Import rice with quotas

On Thursday night, President Rodrigo Duterte said he was bent on removing the Philippines’ quota on rice importation, a move seen to help lower the prices of a staple food among Filipinos.

Duterte made the statement as he assured the public that there was no rice shortage in the country amid reports that the stocks of the National Food Security had been depleted.

“With our experience in rice, there was really no shortage. So the best way, I said, to address this problem is, I will fill my inventory. I was mad because the inventory was either half-full or half-empty…I said, ‘Guys, I want to see rice up there, touching the ceiling of this warehouse, now!’” he said.

“And to the traders and the business, I have done away with the quota-quota. You can import rice, all of you. No more paperwork,” The President added.

In April last year, Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 23, which adopts the recommend ation of the National Economic Development Authority to extend the reduction of duties on certain agricultural products.

This was ahead of the June 30, 2017 deadline for the Philippines to lift its quantitative restriction (QR) on rice as part of its commitments to the World Trade Organization (WTO) loomed.

The country was allowed to impose temporary QRs on rice after the government was permitted “special treatment” for the staple grain upon acceding to the WTO in 1995.

Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol however wants the QR extended as this would protect Filipino farmers from cheap agricultural imports.

The Philippines imports more than one million tons of rice every year, with Thailand and Vietnam its key suppliers.

EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ AND CATHERINE S. VALENTE