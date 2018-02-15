Bids top P150B during central bank TDF auction

Wednesday’s term deposit facility (TDF) was oversubscribed with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) fully awarding the P80 billion on offer.

Bids topped P150 billion with the 7-day tenor accounting for a sizeable P65.362 billion. Bids for the 14-day and 28-day tenors, meanwhile, hit P45.460 billion and P39.935 billion, respectively.

The interest rate for the seven-day facility fell to 2.7232 percent from 2.7278 percent while that for the 28-day tenor also dropped to 2.9650 percent from 3.0183 percent. The just-introduced 14-day tenor garnered a return of 2.8737 percent.

“The oversubscription on all tenors despite the offering of the new 14-day TDF is a clear testimony that the banking system continues to experience substantial liquidity following the sustained return of money to the banks after the holidays and the national government’s retail treasury bond float,” central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said in a text message to reporters.

The Bangko Sentral, he added, was looking to be more flexible amid fast-changing liquidity conditions in determining how much volume to mop up in the aim of maintaining price stability

The TDF is one of the liquidity-mopping tools introduced by the BSP following the adoption of the interest rate corridor. It aims to improve the central bank’s influence on market rates and ultimately enhance monetary policy.