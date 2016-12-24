BIFF blocks Cotabato-Sultan Kudarat highway

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Commuters traveling along Sultan Kudarat highway confirmed that the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), on Friday night put up roadblocks, consequently shutting down portions of the Cotabato City-Isulan, Sultan Kudarat highway.

Abdullah Said, driver of a passenger vehicle, said soldiers prevented motorists from going into Guindulungan and Talayan towns in Maguindanao after the gunmen “commandeered” several hauler trucks and parked them in the middle the highway in Barangay Bagan, Guindulungan.

”We were not allowed to proceed to Isulan,” Said complained.

Abu Misry Mama, BIFF spokesman, confirmed his men stopped about four hauler trucks and used them as blockade after taking the vehicles’ ignition keys.

“We blocked the highway because we have information that Army intelligence agents are passing by,” he said. “But the intelligence officers did not pass.”

Mama added they have removed the blockade and allowed vehicles to pass.

Government forces have continued its operations against the BIFF and the Maute terror group that have not forged a ceasefire agreement with the authorities, unlike the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL