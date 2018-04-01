BIFF bomber killed in North Cotabato clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Policemen foiled a possible terror attack after killing a suspected bomber of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) in a clash at a roadblock in North Cotabato’s Aleosan town in southern Philippines, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said the suspect, who was traveling on a motorcycle, opened fire on policemen manning the roadblock in Barangay Dualing while fleeing from authorities late on Friday.

The gunman was later identified as Buds Basilan, a sub-leader of the terrorist BIFF.

Policemen recovered an automatic pistol and an improvised explosive from Basilan’s bag and safely disarmed the device.

The suspect was said to have come from Midsayap town on his way to Aleosan.

Basilan, officials said, was on the military’s most wanted list and facing a string of criminal charges in connection

with a violent and deadly campaign of his group tied to the Islamic State.

Police said it tightened security in North Cotabato after the clash.

Meanwhile, in Lebak town in the neighboring province of Sultan Kudarat, the military said five New People’s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered on Wednesday to Marine Battalion Landing Team-2 under Lt. Col. Jose Marie Santos.

The rebels were identified as Ariel Udas Apang, 29; Iyoy Lebeg Nayam, 31; Nicanor Nayam Apang, 38; and Ariel Matog Apang, 36; and Uwi Sulay Kulam, all members of the Manobo tribe in Sultan Kudarat.

The group also surrendered one M1 rifle, an improvised Uzi sub-machinegun, a fragmentation grenade and two improvised explosives, according to Maj. Gen. Arnel dela Vega 6th Infantry Division chief.