BIFF bomber killed in Maguindanao

AN alleged bomb maker and trainor for the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) was killed in a raid by government forces at Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Tuesday night.

Ibrahim Ali, alias Kumander Ibs, reportedly opened fire at combined operatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police who raided his hideout in Barangay Awang at about 7:15 p.m.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Ali ‘s hideout was just near their headquarters.

Recovered from Ali were a caliber .45 pistol with magazine and ammunition.

He said the slain bomb maker was among hundreds of wanted individuals charged by Department of National Defense (DND) for rebellion and terrorism.

Ali was the third wanted person to have been killed under the jurisdiction of the division, Encinas added.

The DND has issued arrest orders against 200 people for terrorism and rebellion after the Islamic State-inspired Maute group siezed Marawi city on May 23.

Several other suspects have been arrested, including the parents of the Maute brothers, leaders of the Marawi attack.

DEMPSEY REYES