BIFF eyed over bombing, NGCP tower attacks

COTABATO CITY: Authorities are eyeing radical jihadists belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) behind the recent roadside bombing in Maguindanao and bomb attack on a steel tower of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in North Cotabato on Wednesday. It said the attacks happened within the “area of operation” of the BIFF, a group that was previously blamed for similar harassments in the two provinces. There was no reported injuries or damage in Wednesday’s roadside bombing along the national highway in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao. An NGCP pylon in Aleosan, North Cotabato was damaged but was not toppled. Melfrance Bambi Capulong, speaking for the NGCP in southern Mindanao, said attacked was Tower 68 of the Kibawe-Kabacan 138-KV line located in the village of Pagangan.