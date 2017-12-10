BIFF owns up to Maguindanao twin explosions

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) has claimed responsibility for the twin explosions that wounded seven soldiers of the Philippine Marines and a policeman in Upi town of Maguindanao.

Abu Misry Mama, spokesman for the outlawed Islamic State-inspired BIFF, said their armed group was behind the attack on government combatants; he did not elaborate.

Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, Maguindanao police provincial director, identified the wounded policeman as Police Officer 2 Esmael Alabat, a member of Upi municipal police office.

Tello said Alabat was seriously wounded when a rifle grenade fired from M-203 rifle landed at the roadside near the outpost of the1st Maneuver Platoon of the Provincial Public Safety Company in Barangay Nuro, Upi at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Capt. Arvin John Encinas told The Manila Times the Marines were with the police and bomb experts in the post-blast investigation and were heading back to base when unidentified suspects detonated another improvised bomb in Barangay Mirab at about 1 a.m. also of Saturday.

Wounded in the second explosion were Major Romulo Ducay, Corporals Ryan Cabual, Arnel Jiun, Oliver Albo, Alvin Sangadan and Privates 1st Class Johnny Panday and Gerwin Perez, all members of the 5th Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT-5). They are now confined at the Army’s Camp Siongco Hospital in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Mayor Ramon Piang of Upi town issued this appeal to the public: “Let us work with Task Force Upi and the local government. Be agents of peace and be vigilant in our surroundings.”

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL