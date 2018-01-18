Big banks ready to assist clients in Mayon-affected areas

THE country’s biggest banks on Thursday said they were ready to assist clients who may be affected by Mayon Volcano’s ongoing eruption.

“[C]lients will be assisted to ensure continuity of banking services as member banks strive to deliver and serve the general public,” the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) said in a statement.

Mayon, located in the province of Albay in the Bicol region and the Philippines’ most active volcano, began erupting on January 13. Volcanic activity has intensified and authorities have declared an Alert Level 3, meaning a hazardous eruption could be imminent.

Hundreds of residents in areas near the volcano have evacuated and local authorities have declared a state of calamity.

The BAP urged the public to contact their local banks to ensure that their transactions are accommodated and their banking needs are met.

Clients were also told follow security and risk mitigation measures being implemented by local government units and law enforcement agencies.

“For any other bank-related concerns, please call your respective branches or visit their websites for updates,” the BAP said.

The BAP is the lead organization of universal and commercial banks.

Its members include Asia United Bank, BDO Unibank Inc., BDO Private Bank Inc., Bank of Commerce, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Banking Corp., CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp., Development Bank of the Philippines, East West Banking Corp., Land Bank of the Philippines, Maybank Philippines Inc., Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., Philippine Bank of Communications, Philippine National Bank, Philtrust Bank, Philippine Veterans Bank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., Robinsons Banking Corp., Security Bank Corp. Union Bank of the Philippines, and United Coco Planters Bank.