Big Boss Cement allots P4B for 2 new plants

HENRY Sy Jr.’s Big Boss Cement Inc. (BBCI) has earmarked P4 billion for the construction of two more cement making plants in the country, a top executive said.

BCCI President Gilbert Cruz said the company planned to expand its business operations in order to meet the increasing demand for cement in the construction industry.

“[It is] to meet the needs of the country which is exponentially requiring cement every year. Today we are at 22 million metric tons, five years later we’ll be at 40 million [metric tons]. There’s a lot of gap that we have to fill in so we should be building more and should not rely on imports. We have to do it ourselves,” Cruz said following the company’s official media launch in Pasay City on Thursday night.

Cruz said the two additional plants will cost about P4 billion.

The company’s first plant is nearing completion and is located in Porac Town in Pampanga. A second one is planned to be built somewhere in the Zamboanga Peninsula after two years. A third plant is being contemplated but Cruz declined to reveal the potential location.

When the Porac plant begins full commercial operation, Big Boss can produce 1.5 million bags of cement per month, but Cruz noted that once the second plant begins its operations, “we should be able to produce more … we should be five times bigger.”

He added the additional plants will bring its combined output to around 10 million bags of cement per month.

BBCI’s first cement product will be available in the market in March this year.

Big Boss, chaired by Sy Jr., boasts of being an eco-friendly manufacturer capable of producing quality cement products from lahar, or volcanic debris, which requires less heat to process resulting in lower carbon dioxide emission.