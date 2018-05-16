Big dreams at 30

A big fish in a small pond. It is either that or be a small fish in a big pond, and for Calmar Land Development Corporation (CLDC), a big land developer that just celebrated its 30th year in the industry, chose the path of being a big fish in Southern Luzon this despite the presence now of some of the country’s big players in the provinces where CLDC has chosen to operate.

The fact is, from its humble beginnings in 1989 as started by owner Reynaldo Calayan Jr. with less than three hectares of land bank, the company has grown tremendously to its present state where it has expanded beyond Lucena , Quezon, with projects in Batangas and Laguna, and dreaming big, has made plans to develop properties into housing areas in Bulacan and possibly in Pampanga, away from its comfort zone.

For the past 30 years, the company has built houses for around 21,000 families using around 500 developed hectares already and with 200 hectares more for development, financially too, the company has posted very impressive growth with gross sales of around P1 billion in 2016, then grew by 38 percent in 2017, and this first quarter of 2018 has seen an even better sales growth.

Venturing in areas untouched before by the major players, CLDC built housing projects , aside from Lucena, in Pagbilao and Tayabas in Quezon, then Lucban and Pila in Laguna, then Lipa City in Batangas, living up to its avowed aim of sustaining its growth, “as we enter our 30th year, our thrust is constant growth, in the first three decades of the company, we were able to establish our reliability and dependability for our kababayans in Southern Luzon, and now our goal is to expand and extend this dominance by opening new phases in our current projects and open new ones as well,“ said CLDC Chief Operating Officer Raymundo Alonso in a meeting with invited media people in Makati.

“We have also been introducing new models of houses featuring modern designs and as part of delivering quality homes to our clients, the location of our projects is always near town proper, schools, church, market, hospitals and along or near major highways, knowing this is always a big consideration for buyers as they look for accessibility in choosing where to invest for their own houses,“ added Alonso.

An innovation introduced by the company recently is the Promesa Projects, which as the name implies promises something more for buyers, “ this is geared towards providing more affordable house and lot packages for starting or small families, we offer this in townhouses or duplex types and can be availed of either as a Family Starter or Complete Series, the first one allows the homeowner to get creative with space allocation, interior finishes, and colors they want from the choices we give them, the second one has regular house divisions already,“ said Ellen Giamaldo, the company’s Business Development Head.

“Since we launched this type of project in Pila, we saw the market’s appreciation for the model and we expect this project to sell out by 2019, encouraging us to open Promesa projects in other locations. Promesa also features mixed use of commercial and residential spaces and a unit may cost from P900,000 to P1.5 million only available through PAG-IBIG financing,“ she added.

The company also bared its plans to go more into socialized housing as its response to address the current housing backlog,“ and we are confident that with our partner banks, we will be successful in this segment even as we aim to retain our major segment, the middle income market, we also plan to eventually go into mid rise construction of condominium units as another growth area for the company,” concluded Alonso.

LITO CINCO