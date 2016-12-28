Big drug dealer under NBI custody

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed that high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian has been transferred from the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila) to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters in Manila late Tuesday night

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd on Wednesday said he allowed the transfer after it was confirmed that there were threats against the life of Sebastian inside his cell at Building 14 of the maximum security compound in the NBP, the national penitentiary.

“It was upon the request of his [legal]counsel and [Sebastian’s] wife. I also ordered an investigation to identify those behind the threat to his life,” he told reporters in an interview.

The DOJ, however, refused to give additional details in order to secure the safety of Sebastian while its probe of drug trading in the national penitentiary is pending.

Last October, Sebastian was confined at the Muntinlupa Medical Center after sustaining stab wounds in a supposed riot at Building 14.

Killed in the stabbing incident was Chinese drug lord Tony Co and also wounded were three other high-profile inmates.

Sebastian is seen as a potential witness in the alleged drug trade inside the national penitentiary.

He had testified before the House Committee on Justice, tagging Sen. Leila de Lima as the protector of illegal drugs inside the NBP.