Big name foreign acts fire up PH summer concert scene

As summer heats up the country, it also fires up the concert scene with big name foreign acts lined up, most notably Coldplay, who will perform in Manila in a few days. The artists and groups offering a variety of music to satisfy different tastes include Fifth Harmony, The Tide, Iggy Azalea, Kenny G and Megadeth.

Here then are the shows that music lovers should look forward to this season:

The Tide. March 31, Glorietta at 4 p.m. and Trinoma at 7 p.m.; April 1, Market Market at 4 p.m. and Alabang Town Center at 7 p.m.

The Tide headlined for the The Vamps at their concert in 2016. They’re back in Manila for their own show, presented by Ayala Malls.

Formed in early 2015, the band has claimed international fame via the hits “Young Love” and “Click My Fingers” in just over two years. It first garnered acclaim for its unique covers of hits by One Direction, The Weeknd and The 1975.

For details, visit www.facebook.com/ayalamalls.

Iggy Azalea. April 1, The Palace Pool Club.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is known for her hit singles “Work,” “Bounce,” “Change Your Life” (featuring T.I.), “Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX), “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora) and “Trouble” (featuring Jennifer Hudson) from her debut album The New Classic.

She has also collaborated with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears for their singles “Problem,” “Booty” and “Pretty Girls” respectively.

Tickets are available at The Pa­lace Manila and online at www.tickets.thepalacemanila.com.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams Tour. April 4, Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

After all the anticipation and speculation on when this band will have a concert in Manila, finally, UK band Coldplay made Manila a part of their “A Head Full of Dreams Tour.”

Formed in 1996, the band is composed of Chris Martin (lead vocalist and keyboardist), Jonny Buckland (lead guitarist), Guy Berryman (bass) and Will Champion (drums). This seven-time Grammy award-winning band has numerous hits under their belt like “Yellow,” “Clocks,” “The Scientist,” “Viva La Vida,” “Fix You,” “Sky Full Of Stars,” and “Paradise.”

The concert was sold out a few days after tickets were released but more tickets have been added to accommodate eager fans. Globe Telecom is a co-presentor. For details, log on to www.smtickets.com

Fifth Harmony: The ‘7/27’ Tour. April 5, Mall of Asia Arena.

Now with only four members after Camila Cabello left the group which hit the music headlines last year, Fifth Harmony will be finally spreading girl power at their scheduled Manila concert.

Formed in 2012 on the second season of The X Factor US and mentored by Simon Cowell, the current line-up consists of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. Though they didn’t win the show, they were signed by Syco Music and Epic Records and gained following via their hits “Miss Movin’ On,” “Boss,” “Sledgehammer,” “Worth It,” “Work From Home” and “That’s My Girl.”

To date, Fifth Harmony has released one EP “Better Together” (2013) and two albums—Reflection (2015) and 7/27 (2016).

Visit www.smtickets.com for tickets.

Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival 2017. April 6 to 9, Pradera Verde, Brgy. Prado Siongco, Lubao, Pampanga.

Now on its fourth year, the hot air balloon festival offers a new addition to the entertainment this year—an international music festival topbilled by popular YouTuber Alex Aiono and Red Foo.

Local acts will also perform on April 6 (Sponge Cola), April 7 (Gloc9 and Parokya Ni Edgar) and April 8 (Moonstar88, Yeng Constantino and Bamboo).

Visit www.ticketworld.com.ph for tickets.

Chroma Music Festival 2.0. April 8, Globe Circuit Event Grounds, Circuit Makati.

It’s one big summer rave party with six international EDM (electronic dance music) artists – Jonas Blue, DYRO, Headhunterz, Rave Radio, OnderKoffer and Tony Romera plus local DJs Zoo Theory, Tom Taus, Callum David, The Zombettes, Cathy Frey, Sai Dy, MC Boo and MC Victor Pring.

Visit www.smtickets.com for tickets.

Switchfoot Live in Manila. April 16, Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater.

American alternative rock band Switchfoot is back to inspire Filipinos via their songs as Christian and mainstream act performing on Easter Sunday.

The band first gained mainstream recognition when four of their songs were included in the 2002 movie A Walk To Remember. Their hits include “Meant To Live,” “Dare You To Move,” “This Is Your Life,” “Stars,” “We Are One Tonight” and “Oh, Gravity” among others.

To gain entry, purchase one Walkway shirt at P500 for a free ticket.

China Crisis and Peter Coyle Live in Manila. April 21, Kia Theater.

For New Wave fans, two great acts return to Manila—China Crisis and Peter Coyle from The Lotus Eaters.

China Crisis was known for the hit single “Wishful Thinking” while The Lotus Eaters for their iconic song “The First Picture Of You.”

Visit www.ticketworld.com.ph for tickets.

Throwback Thursday (Sybil, El DeBarge, Kalapana). April 27, Smart Araneta Coliseum.

For the very first time, singer-songwriter El DeBarge, disco diva and vocalist Sybil and band Kalapana from Hawaii are set to perform on the same stage.

Known for his signature falsetto, El DeBarge was the focal point and lead singer of the American family group DeBarge from the early to mid-‘80s spawning hits like “Time Will Reveal,” “Rhythm Of The Night,” “Starlight Express” and “Who’s Holding Donna Now” among others.

Sybil scored huge crossover hits in the Philippines with her song “Make It Easy On Me” and her cover versions of Dionne Warwick’s “Don’t Make Me Over” in 1989 and “Walk On By” in 1990.

Kalapana made a successful breakthrough in the international touring circuit when it performed with the LA-based fusion band Hiroshima, played at the grand opening of Hard Rock Café in Honolulu and performed in two-sold out shows in the Philippines with an attendance of 10,000 each night.

Visit www.ticketnet.ccom.ph for tickets.

Kenny G Live in Manila. April 27, Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila.

American saxophonist Kenny G will make Filipino music lovers surely sentimental once again as he plays some of his greatest hits and instrumentals.

He has sold over 75-million records and has collaborated with a wide variety of artists, such as Andrea Bocelli, Aaron Neville, Toni Braxton, LeAnn Rimes, DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, Natalie Cole, Steve Miller, Weezer, Dudley Moore, Lee Ritenour, The Rippingtons, Michael Bolton, Celine Dion, Frank Sinatra, Bebel Gilberto and Smokey Robinson.

Visit www.ticketworld.com.ph for tickets.

Pulp Summer Slam 17: Redemption. April 29, Amoranto Stadium.

Southeast Asia’s largest and longest-running metal music festival is now on its 17th edition with amazing line-up of bands, headlined by living metal legends Megadeth. A stellar line-up features Dragonforce, Whitechapel, Crossfaith, I See Stars, Australian progressive metal band Gods Of Eden, Slapshock, Greyhounz, Wilabali, Razorbck, Kjwan and the 2016 Red Horse Beer PambansangMuziklaban Champion Shotgun Combo.

Visit www.smtickets.com for tickets or e-mail royalty@pulpliveworld.com for exclusive fan privileges.