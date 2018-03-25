Big rally set vs P80-B coal-powered plant

LUNA, La Union: Environmental groups here will hold a “final” prayer-walk rally on Tuesday to protest a plan to build a massive P80-billion twin coal-fired power plant to start in August 2018.

Crisanto Palabay, leader of the Koalisyon Isalbar Ti Pintas Ti La Union (Save the Beauty of La Union Coalition), Save and Anak ti Luna, said they raised health and environmental concerns calling the project hazardous and destructive during a public hearing held in December 2017.

The project, expected to generate 670 megawatt (2x335MW) electricity, will be built on a 41-hectare land in the villages of Carisquis and Nalvo Sur in a joint venture with Global Luzon Energy Development Corp., established by business tycoon Manuel Pangilinan of Meralco and George Ty of Metrobank.

Luna Mayor Victor Marvin Marron said the proposed plant can earn up to an average of P500 million in real property tax and generate jobs for 3,000 qualified skilled and non-skilled workers and 300 highly-skilled employees.

He added that priority in hiring will be given to local residents, from start of the construction to the operation of the power plant.

Addressing concerns of environmental groups, Marron said a memorandum of agreement that the local government unit signed with the proponents provides for safety measures during the construction of the power plant as well as its operation.

He added that the site of the proposed plant is barren land and jetties on the coastline will be built to handle incoming and outgoing coal loads and residues.

Opponents earlier made online petitions expressing apprehension over the project that they believe would affect farmers and fishermen.

Marron explained that the plant would be using supercritical pulverized coal fuel for the boiler so that no black emission and ashes will pollute the air.

If the project pushes through, the power plant will be the first major infrastructure in the once “ghost town” and is seen to boost its economy, tourism and employment.

Palabay, in an interview with The Manila Times, said his group will do its best to stop the construction despite alleged harassment of some of their allies.

“We were only 15 petitioners at the start, now we are doubling. We will pursue our fight in the courts if necessary, particularly when the Department of Environment and Natural Resources [DENR] issues an Environment Compliance Certificate [ECC], which is pending right now,” he added.

Farming and fishing are the two major livelihoods of the townsfolk who apparently will be threatened with the construction of the coal-powered plant.

Construction of the project is supposed to start in the third quarter of 2018 once the ECC is released while completion is expected in the first quarter of 2021 to be fully- operational in the first quarter of 2022.

The project site was reportedly approved by majority of residents in the villages during the public hearing that the central and regional offices of the DENR Environmental Management Bureau conducted here in December 2017.

“It only consulted residents in the five barangay [villages]in and around the proposed 41-hectare site and excluded or ignored other towns and villages within the plant’s immediate area of impact as shown by the Nitrogen Dioxide Modelling Exercise done by its own environmental consultants,” the group said.