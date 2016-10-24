Big shabu lab dismantled in Isabela

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela: A shabu laboratory capable of churning out 200 kilos of the illegal substance was dismantled during a raid by lawmen Sunday in this city.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa flew to Isabela Monday to commend the police operatives who stopped the operation of the facility.

Two suspected operators of the shabu factory were killed when they shot it out with the police officers and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives who served the search warrant at a warehouse in Prenza Maharlika Highway in District 1.

Supt. Ariel Quilang, Cauayan City police chief, identified the duo as Kim Uy with aliases Atong Lee, Chua and Lung, and She Cangbo, both Chinese.

PDEA Deputy Director Ricardo Quintos said the warehouse where the shabu laboratory was set up is owned by former Mayor Manuel Tiu of Luna town in Isabela.

“We only found and confiscated liquid chemicals since the laboratory is newly put up and about to operate,” Quintos said.

Found in the warehouse were apparatus and equipment which can produce 200 kilos of shabu in one cycle. Also confiscated were several guns and a Toyota pick up.

Lawmen also found in another warehouse near the Cauayan District Hospital P102,000 in cash, a hand gun and transaction records of Uy.

Isabela Gov. Bojie Dy, who accompanied Dela Rosa, commended the team that raided the illegal laboratory.

The PNP chief said the shabu laboratory was high tech because it could produce a minimum of 200 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride per cycle which covers one week. The facility’s maximum production can be 400 kilos a week.

“So you can just imagine if every week it can produce 400 kilos, the distribution of this will be widespread,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said the surveillance of the drug facility started in December last year.

On Sunday, lawmen swooped down on the facility armed with a search warrant issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 97 Executive Judge Bernelito Fernandez. Another warrant was issued allowing the search of a warehouse in Rose Marie Reyes St., District 1, Cauayan City, Isabela.

Recovered from the warehouses were voluminous chemical precursors and essential chemicals, laboratory equipment and apparatus used in the manufacture of shabu.

Uy reportedly is connected with syndicates that are actively behind the proliferation of illegal drugs in the Philippines. LEANDER C. DOMINGO and PNA