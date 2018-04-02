Big star’s innermost desire revealed in tarot card

A celebrity psychic (CP) was invited to a major network event and was asked to share what he saw whenever a talent was seated in front of him.

He had two sets of tarot cards – the Truth and the Love cards. Came the turn of big star (BS). CP chose to only say what he saw in the Truth card and told BS that he was missing the presence of an important person (IP) in his life.

Prattlers surmised that IP was the other half (OH) of the duo as there seems to have been a chasm created between them when OH decided to take a hiatus some months ago.

“Ang galing,” BS told CP, satisfied with the reading. Thing is, it turns out that IP was someone from the past who can never be in BS’ company again except through memories.

Now the reason why CP chose not to pursue his reading of BS’ Love card was because it showed what was hidden in BS’ innermost desire – a liking for same genus. It could be blistering if revealed.