Big-ticket projects to spur CL growth – Diño

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman Martin Diño on Tuesday said that the big-ticket infrastructure projects that he is bent on implementing will connect Subic to Corregidor island, Cavite and Manila.

Diño claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte allowed him to pursue P140-billion infrastructure projects that will spur development in Central Luzon and ease Manila’s container depot problems.

“Several locators are now rushing to present their projects and we have seen major projects that will completely convert Subic and the nearby areas into a busy interconnected economic hub that will run from Subic, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and of course Manila and Cavite,” he said at a forum at the Manila Hotel.

He revealed that the highway connecting Subic (Castillejos) to Bataan (Hermosa) will be expanded from two to four lanes to accommodate more motorists and ease traffic flow. A new tunnel and bridge will be constructed to give way to the 2-lane expansion.

Diño clarified that all these projects are at no cost to the government since they will be implemented through Public-Private Partnership.

Other major projects are the new bypass road connecting seaport terminals directly to Subic Clark Toll Expressway (SCTEX), expansion of Naval Supply Depot Compound, and the P10-billion expansion of New Container Terminal.

“There is a proposed huge solar panel and sea-current sources. Aside from this, we will plant cacao. However, we will preserve the forest area of course,” he said.

Diño added that a big oil depot will be built as well as a big container hub.

The SBMA officials said a locator is also building an e-jeepney assembly plant.