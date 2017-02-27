Big winners at Oscars 2017

Though it only had the best picture plum for a few minutes, La La Land was still the big winner of the 89th Academy Awards (Oscars) on Sunday evening ((Monday morning in Manila) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. It won six awards out of a record 14 nominations, with the rest of the honor roll as follows.

Best Picture: Moonlight

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman (Iran)

Best Animated Feature Film: Zootopia

Best Documentary Feature: OJ: Made in America

Best Documentary (Short Subject): The White Helmets

Best Short Film (Animated): Piper

Best Short Film (Live Action): Sing

Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Best Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Original Song: “City of Stars” from La La Land

Best Cinematography: La La Land

Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book