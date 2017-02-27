Monday, February 27, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Big winners at Oscars 2017

    Big winners at Oscars 2017

    0
    By on Entertainment

    Though it only had the best picture plum for a few minutes, La La Land was still the big winner of the 89th Academy Awards (Oscars) on Sunday evening ((Monday morning in Manila) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. It won six awards out of a record 14 nominations, with the rest of the honor roll as follows.

    Best Picture: Moonlight
    Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
    Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
    Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land
    Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
    Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
    Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
    Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight
    Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman (Iran)
    Best Animated Feature Film: Zootopia
    Best Documentary Feature: OJ: Made in America
    Best Documentary (Short Subject): The White Helmets
    Best Short Film (Animated): Piper
    Best Short Film (Live Action): Sing
    Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land
    Best Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge
    Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
    Best Original Song: “City of Stars” from La La Land
    Best Cinematography: La La Land
    Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply