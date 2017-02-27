Big winners at Oscars 2017

Though it only had the best picture plum for a few minutes, La La Land was still the big winner of the 89th Academy Awards (Oscars) on Sunday evening ((Monday morning in Manila) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. It won six awards out of a record 14 nominations, with the rest of the honor roll as follows.
Best Picture: Moonlight
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman (Iran)
Best Animated Feature Film: Zootopia
Best Documentary Feature: OJ: Made in America
Best Documentary (Short Subject): The White Helmets
Best Short Film (Animated): Piper
Best Short Film (Live Action): Sing
Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Best Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge
Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Original Song: “City of Stars” from La La Land
Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book