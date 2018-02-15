‘Bigas ng Masa’ to be sold Mon-Fri, says Agriculture dept

FOLLOWING the February 14 launch of “Bigas ng Masa TienDA,” the Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that it would be selling rice at P38 per kilo from Monday to Friday at its Central Office in Quezon City.

The “Bigas ng Masa TienDA” is a nationwide program in which the government will set up regional outlets, which will market farmers’ produce to consumers at prices lower than in private stores.

Agribusiness and Marketing Office of DA said an outlet at the Bureau of Plant Industry office in San Andres, Manila would be opened next week.

Buyers on Wednesday queued up early morning for a chance to buy affordable rice, which is also available at P380 per 10 kilograms and P950 per 25 kilograms.

Agriculture products such as upland and lowland vegetables, dried fish and salted eggs were also offered in its ‘Bigas ng Masa TienDA’ outlet.

Moreover, the DA said it would assist farmer groups to be in complete control of their farm operations—from plowing to planting, harvesting, milling, packaging, distribution and marketing. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ