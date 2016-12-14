Bigdash to defend ONE title against Prachnio

ONE Championship middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash of Rostov-on-Don, Russia will be making his first title defense since winning the belt back in October of 2015 against challenger Marcin Prachnio.

With a resounding technical knockout victory over former champion Igor Svirid, Bigdash displayed true grit and determination in one of the most action-packed fights in ONE Championship history.

Prachnio is a Polish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter with an impressive 12-2 professional MMA record. He’s on a seven-bout win-streak, five by devastating technical knockout. He is currently unbeaten in ONE Championship, overcoming three tough challenges in Alexandre Machado, Leandro Ataides, and most recently Jake Butler.

Meanwhile, the 38-year old Kazunori Yokota of Chiba, Japan is a fighter with over 12 years of professional fight experience under his belt. A champion of Japanese promotion, DEEP, Yokota sports a stellar record of 25 wins and just six defeats with three draws. In his most recent bout, he challenged ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat Gafurov. Now, he is set to take on rising star Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen.

The 27-year old Nguyen of Sydney, Australia is a former featherweight title challenger with a 7-1 professional mixed martial arts record. None of Nguyen’s victories have gone to a decision, giving him four solid wins by technical knockout as well as three victories by submission. In his last bout, Nguyen defeated touted prospect Christian Lee with one of the best submissions of 2016. He’ll take on Kazunori Yokota next.

Anthony “The Archangel” Engelen is a Dutch-Indonesian fighter who spends his days training full-time in Indonesia. He is an exceptional grappler and a well-rounded striker capable of ending fights quickly and decisively. With a young 5-2 professional MMA record, Engelen will battle AJ “Pyro” Lias Mansor.

The 41-year-old Mansor is one of the finest MMA coaches in the region. Based out of Borneo Tribal Squad in Sabah, Malaysia, Mansor is responsible for training athletes like female fighting sensation Ann “Athena” Osman. With a complete striking and grappling arsenal, Mansor sports a professional MMA record of two wins and three losses. He is set to make his much-awaited return to the ONE Championship cage to face Anthony Engelen.

Vincent “Magnivincent” Latoel is a Dutch-Indonesian veteran fighter with over 30 professional bouts on his record. A lightweight standout in one of ONE Championship’s deepest divisions, Latoel will face the Philippines’ Vaughn Donayre.

Lightweight “The Spawn” Donayre is based in Dubai. Due to his passion for martial arts, the Cebu-native quit his mechanical engineering job to become a fighter.

Unbeaten Indonesian flyweight prospect Stefer Rahardian will put his unbeaten record on the line when he goes up against Jerome Paye.

Paye made his ONE Championship debut in February of 2016 against China’s Li Hao Jie. In the bout, Paye showcased a well-rounded set of techniques, stifling his opponent with an array of striking combinations.

The 23-year-old Adrian Matheis of Jakarta, Indonesia holds a professional record of three wins and only one loss. Matheis will face Filipino wushu veteran Rene “The Challenger” Catalan.

The 38-year-old Catalan is a 2006 Asian Games gold medalist in wushu. He made his ONE Championship debut in 2013 against Brazil’s Alex Silva. In September of 2016, Catalan notched his first victory in the promotion with a unanimous decision over Zhang You Liang.

Indonesian mixed martial artist “The Terminator” Sunoto holds a 5-3 professional MMA record. The 31-year-old is a known as an aggressive fighter who never backs down from a challenge. His next bout will be against Chan Heng.

Cambodian Khun Khmer practitioner Heng carries an 8-3 professional MMA record which includes a whopping six wins by submission and one by knockout.