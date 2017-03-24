Biggest ABS-CBN stars set for US, Canada tour in April

There’s no gainsaying the fact that for the past 25 years, ABS-CBN has continued to showcase the best of what the stable of talents at Star Magic can deliver to and share with their captive audiences locally and abroad.

Proof of which is that Filipinos abroad will see the most number of Star Magic talents in a tour show next month in cooperation with the The Filipino Channel (TFC).

Led by Piolo Pascual, Sam Milby, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Kim Chiu, Janella Salvador, Rayver Cruz, Darren Espanto, Robi Domingo, Eric Nicolas and Bea Alonzo, the tour starts in Tampa, Florida on April 8.

On April 9, the Kapamilya talents bring the excitement to the Filipino community in Vancouver, Canada, concluding it in San Francisco, California on April 15.

Meanwhile, Piolo, Sam, Rayver, Robi, and Kim will then visit Las Vegas for a one-night-only event on April 14.

Comedians Pokwang and Chokoleit as part of Coco X Funtastic 4 have their shows in Toronto on April 7, Montreal on April 8, New York on April 9, Santa Ynez, California on April 14, and in Glendale, Los Angeles on April 15.

The works of these talents be it live or through the big or small screen continue to haunt the imagination of Pinoys who love watching live shows and moving pictures either for free or for a fee.

There’s no denying the fact that Philippine TV has changed the culturescape and habits of Pinoy audiences in viewing top-of-the line teleseryes featuring the hottest Star Magic talents with stellar support of veteran movie stars brought right into the privacy of one’s living room.

Their performances have continued to possess us and we have possessed them as well. Call it part of Filipino culture’s viewing habit.