‘Biggest Little Play Festival in the World’ back in Manila

For the fourth time, the play festival with Australian origins is bringing back the 10-minute avenue for knowing if there’s magic in one’s material or talent in an aspiring actor’s veins.

Known across the globe as the “Biggest Little Play Festival in the World,” Short+Sweet Theatre (Manila) mirrors the mother company in the Land Down Under – to showcase hundreds of bite-sized dramatic treats, handpicked from submissions all over the world.

A springboard for scriptwriters, and a lab for directors, technical crew and thespians alike, the festival becomes place for these people to come together and build a more creative world 10 minutes at a time.

Short+Sweet Theatre Manila will take place at the Power Mac Spotlight Auditorium, Circuit Makati spread across three weekends in September and October 2017.

“Short + Sweet Theatre Manila is a communion. It is has broken the ice between various theater individuals by bringing them all under one umbrella. It’s a celebration and the synergy is simply beautiful. It’s all about the spice and slice of life, so the plays range from comedy to tragedy to romance to hardcore drama. It’s a potpourri of stories,” festival director Divya Rajan said.

S+S believes that short form theatre can move audiences as effectively as long form. All Short+Sweet seasons consist of high-quality 10-minute pieces and this is achieved through a vigorous, merit-based process, employing an open call for material, auditions and artist interviews.