Biggest motoring event all set for today March 30 – April 2

SUMMER’s here and it’s getting even hotter as car enthusiasts step on the gas to the 2017 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) today at the World Trade Center (WTC), in Pasay City.

Buoyed by the success of the 2016 event with more than 110,000 visitors, this year’s show extends to five indoor structures covering more than 34,000 square meters, stretching from the WTC’s main hall to two customized tent areas and the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC).

The main hall houses the main car brands while its lobby showcases the major sponsors and partners of MIAS. Extending to WTC’s east wing annex building is another purpose-built air-conditioned tent that stretches and connects to the PTTC. Another new feature of this year’s MIAS is the 3,000-sq.-m. Truck Pavilion showcasing the industry’s latest offering of commercial vehicle and truck brands.

The MIAS has always been looked upon as the premier venue for car brands to launch their new models to the public. Among the new models to be launched this year are the following:

• Dodge – Challenger SRT Hellcat

• Foton – Gratour Midi Truck

• Honda – Civic Type R

• Hyundai – Genesis G90 and Creta

• Jeep – Moparized Wrangler (80th anniversary MOPAR)

• Mazda – MX-5 RF, CX-5, CX-9 Subaru – Impreza (New Global Platform)

• VW – Tiguan Chevrolet- Spark

MIAS also honors the Car of the Year (CoTY) and Truck of the Year (ToTY) with a special display at the entrance area of WTC. The CoTY and ToTy winners are the Honda Civic RS Turbo and Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×2 LS AT pickup truck, respectively.

What’s new in MIAS 2017 awarding ceremonies, however, is the launch of the Motorcycle of the Year Award (MoTY), which highlights the growing motorcycle segment in the country. Definitely, MIAS is the biggest venue for all vehicle types in all shapes and sizes.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, MIAS 2017 is set to break records with its biggest installment yet. The event’s co-presentor, BPI Family Auto Loans, will once again be offering quick and easy loan processing during the four-day event, which runs until April 2, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The show is for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc. For more information, follow www.facebook.com/ manilainternationalautoshow, @mias.ph, and #MIAS on Instagram.

Beyond Performance

This year’s theme—“Beyond Performance”—is all about performance. A vehicle’s performance is more than just the ability of a car to reach top speeds or taking on sharp turns. Today’s automakers exact optimal performance on all its components, promising an exhilarating experience. Hundreds of parts working together in harmony define the performance of today’s vehicle, which is more complex than ever, with all its components relying on each other to make sure it performs as it was designed to be.

In this fast-paced world, performance has been a strong selling point for the automotive brands, But attributes like efficiency, safety, practicality, and reliability must go with performance; whether it’s a sports car, SUV, pickup or sedan, automakers are now harmonizing these attributes to attract its buyers. The leading carmakers have not sacrificed fuel efficiency even as engines become more powerful. Their cars also have better electronics and exhaust systems, fuel delivery, and drivetrain solutions, making sure the vehicles perform well and still consume lesser fuel.

Being the premier and largest annual motoring event in the country, MIAS showcases the best vehicles and aftermarket products and services all in one venue. It is also a fairground for consumers who do not only want vehicles that look great, but are also fabulous to drive. The motoring enthusiasts are fueled with a passion for high performance and value-for-money vehicles.

And just like in previous shows, car enthusiasts can expect a lot of things to see and check out at the MIAS. From heart-stopping stunt performances by the world’s best precision driver, Russ Swift, to off-road test drives with simulated 4×4 obstacle courses to world-class customized tuner cars and highly collectible vintage and classic cars. OEM and performance parts suppliers will also showcase their latest offerings in the aftermarket area located at the East Wing Annex building of the WTC.

Other special events include the MIAS Petron Custom Classic Car Competition, honoring some of the country’s finest car-restoration and custom-car shops, and the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP)’s annual Driver of the Year gala awards night, which honors the country’s top drivers in various motorsport disciplines. Founded in 1931, AAP is the country’s oldest and biggest auto club. It is a nonstock and nonprofit organization committed to the general welfare of motorists, promoting road safety motor sports and championing green mobility in the Philippines.

Visitors can also look forward to doing some bargain hunting at the Diecast Collectors Philippines (DCPH) swap meet and viewing the DCPH special miniature diecast car exhibit, or joining the RC (remote control) drift race event, Tamiya 4WD race event, or doing some Driftbox go-karting with friends and family.