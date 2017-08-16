Bike King Duathlon unfolds Aug. 20

More than 900 multisport athletes are set to compete in this year’s edition of the Bike King Duathlon on August 20. The Bike King Duathlon brings back the excitement of racing along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway for the bike leg and running on the rolling and hot terrain of Alviera in Porac, Pampanga.

Gun start is at 6 a.m. with two categories: the “long distance” 6-kilometer run – 60 km bike – 4 km run for the seasoned participants, and the “short distance” 3 km run – 30 km bike – 2 km run.

The first leg of the run takes duathletes through the streets of Alviera. Upon reaching the halfway mark, they head back to the transition area to retrieve their bikes. Once on the bike, athletes make their way to the Floridablanca exit and return to Porac to complete a loop of 30km along the SCTEX. Those doing the long distance must do two loops. The second leg of the run is inside Alviera toward the SandBox with two loops for the 4 Km and 1 loop for the 2km before crossing the finish line at the Alviera village.

For details, visit www.bikekingphilippines.com or send an email to registration@bikekingphilippines.com.