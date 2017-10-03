Bike motor cheat could face ‘fraud’ charges

PÉRIGUEUX, France: An amateur cyclist caught riding a motorised bicycle could be charged with fraud, a local French public prosecutor said on Monday (Tuesday in Manila). The 43-year-old, who hasn’t been named, was snared in a targeted sting operation on Sunday run by the Perigueux public prosecutor alongside French cycling and anti-doping authorities. Jean-Francois Mailhes, prosecutor for the south-western commune, said “the cyclist justified his actions by claiming other riders were using various methods” to cheat and that he “wanted to level the playing field.” Mailhes said the cyclist admitted to using the bike in five races since August 21, “earning around 500 euros” in prize money.

AFP