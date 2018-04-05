Bike riders behind QC carwash robbery arrested

Five motorcycle riders, a mother and two minors were arrested in Quezon City after robbing two establishments late Tuesday night.

They were identified as Joven Sabalza, Roel Mendoza, John Asuncion, Jace Solis, his aunt Annie Bautista, and her two kids—an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the group first robbed Perty’s Carwash Station along Mindanao Avenue at 9 p.m. and another unidentified carwash in Barangay Talipapa about an hour later.

He suspects took P242,000 in cash and valuables including cellphones and jewelry.

“I was having my car cleaned and was preparing to go home. The robbers were able to take my cellphone in about 30 seconds,” customer Christian Romeo told The Manila Times in Filipino.

The suspects also managed to drop by a restaurant near the second carwash and carted away the cellphones of seven factory workers.

“Two men in bonnets and masks entered and immediately took our phones after pointing their guns at us. They told us not to move or they will shoot,” Marcelito Hilis, Jr. said.

Romeo tracked the suspects using the global positioning system (GPS) tracker in his cellphone.

Authorities found the suspects at Barangay Lambakin in Marilao, Bulacan.

Seized from them were three handguns, a Yamaha Soul motorcycle with plate number CA-27548, an NMAX Yamaha motorcycle without plate number, an Aerox motorcycle, assorted cellular phones, checks and bags, two G Shock men’s wrist watch and P242,000 cash.