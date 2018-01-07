Bill bans irrigable lands’ conversion

THE HOUSE Committee on Agrarian Reform has approved a substitute bill prohibiting the conversion of irrigated and irrigable lands for non-agricultural purposes.

The still-unnumbered bill amends the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law (CARL) or Republic Act 6657, which was enacted to promote social justice, push rural development and industrialization and encourage land owners to cultivate economic-size farms as the basis of Philippine agriculture.

The amendment is necessary to address threats to food security in the country, the bill states.

While CARP provides farmers the opportunity to own land which they can tilt to improve their lot and provide adequate food for the country, it adds, it also allows the reclassification or conversion of agricultural land and its disposition if the land ceases to be economically feasible or fit for agricultural purposes after the lapse of five years from the time of award.

The same happens if the area becomes more urbanized and thus more economically viable for residential, commercial or industrial purposes.

According to the bill, it also aims to “curb corruption in the lower levels” by recognizing that elements within the government bureaucracy may contribute to unchecked conversions.

The bill then lodges the exclusive power of land conversion to Congress itself.

It also states that changes in the CARL will enhance the ability of relevant government agencies to review and assess the status of agricultural scale, as well as providing enhanced opportunity to fine-tune policies on agrarian reform and food security.

Imprisonment of six year and one day to 12 years or prison mayor, as well as a fine of P200,000 to P1 million will be meted to the violators of the Act.

RALPH U. VILLANUEVA