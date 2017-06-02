Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault

NEW YORK: Bill Cosby on Monday goes on trial for aggravated indecent assault, accused of drugging ad sexually assaulting a former university basketball director at his home in Philadelphia 13 years ago. Some 60 women have since emerged to publicly accuse Cosby of four decades of serial sexual abuse—pulverizing his reputation, ending his career and cementing a brutal fall from grace for an actor who shattered racial barriers. In remarkably similar allegations the women say that the pioneering black comedian gave them sedatives and alcohol, which left them powerless to resist his advances. But the trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania is likely to be the only criminal case brought against Cosby, formerly one of America’s most popular entertainers, as the vast majority of alleged abuse happened too long ago to prosecute. A 12-person jury in the Montgomery County Courthouse will decide Cosby’s guilt or innocence in a trial expected to last two weeks. If convicted, he risks spending the rest of his life behind bars on a minimum 10-year sentence and a $25,000 fine.