Bill creating ‘one-stop shop’ for power projects approved

A HOUSE panel has approved a substitute bill creating an Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (eVOSS), which streamlines the process of securing the necessary permits for power generation projects.

The House Committee on Energy unanimously adopted the bill, which guarantees the consumer’s access to quality and secure electrical power at a reasonable cost through measures that ensure supply meeting demand in a timely manner.

The bill helps power project proponents by improving the ease of doing business, as well as bringing down steep transaction costs associated with the numerous requisites for such projects.

It also improves the transparency and accountability in the process of approving power projects as a means to deliver efficient and effective service to the public.

By eliminating duplication, redundancy and overlapping mandates in the submission and processing of requirements, the bill would help ensure timely completion of energy projects.

The Department of Energy (DoE) will be mandated to supervise the eVOSS, which is an online system that allows the single submission and synchronous processing or required data and information.

The eVOSS will also provide a single decision-making avenue for actions on applications for permits and certifications.

It recognizes the legal effect and validity of electronic documents submitted in relation to applications for permits and certificates for power generation, transmission, sub-transmission or distribution projects.

An online payment system for applications and a secure paperless processing system will be used for convenience of project proponents.

A unified permitting process, uniform templates for electronic documentary requirements and simplified manner of compliance with mandated processing time, as well as the updating and monitoring of electronic documentary requirements, are among its advantages.

An eVOSS Coordinating Council will be created, with the Energy Secretary as the chairman and the Information and Communications Technology Secretary as the vice chairman.

Members will also include the Secretaries of Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Trade and Industry, as well as the Energy Regulatory Commission chairman and the administrators of the National Electrification Administration, Securities and Exchange Commission and National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

The council will also include one representative each from the generation, transmission and distribution sectors and end-users.

These representatives shall be nominated by the sector concerned and chosen by the DoE to serve for a term of three years.

From the current appropriations of the DoE, P50 million will be allocated for the initial implementation of the law.