Bill declaring January 23 holiday passed

THE Senate on Monday passed on third and final reading a bill that would declare January 23 as special “working” national holiday to commemorate the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic.

The senators unanimously approved Senate Bill 1525 or “The First Philippine Republic Day” sponsored by Sen. Francis Escudero, chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Arts and Culture.

Escudero said the First Philippine Republic, also known as the Malolos Republic, which was inaugurated at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on January 23, 1989, paved the way for the Philippines to be known as the “first independent republic in Asia.”

He said the passage of the bill into law would increase public awareness of the importance of the momentous event in Philippine history.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, who introduced SB 1525, said it was important to commemorate January 23 of every year as the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic to “remind us of the beginning of Filipino democracy and the fight towards our freedom.”